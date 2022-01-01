About this product
Hazy Glaze is the ultimate combination of fruity and citrusy aromas, sure to satisfy your taste buds. This indica-dominant, single-strain flower comes milled and ready to roll. Our milled product is carefully curated from quality whole flower, not from shake or trim. Providing a potent THC range at an affordable price point.
About this brand
Five Founders
Five Founders is a recreational cannabis brand that aims to delight consumers by offering quality cannabis products and exceptional value.