About this product
Five Founders THC Oils are CO2 extracted from mid to high THC cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility. Five Founders' extraction process is designed to efficiently convert quality dried cannabis flower into a quality finished product using a premium olive oil as a carrier.
About this brand
Five Founders
Five Founders is a recreational cannabis brand that aims to delight consumers by offering quality cannabis products and exceptional value.