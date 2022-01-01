Flint & Embers’ Dosi-D (Chem-D x Dosidos) is a gassy, indica-leaning hybrid. With strong OG roots, this one is dense and resinous — producing an intensely pungent aroma with back notes of citrus flavour. Naturally grown in microclimate conditions inspired by the unique environments each plant thrives in - Dosi-D is hand-harvested, hang-dried, hand-trimmed and then carefully sorted and packed to capture the best bud. These flashy flowers are wrapped in crystals, dripping in resin and fiercely freckled with tangerine fur.