Flint & Embers’ Mint Sherbet (Thin Mint GSC x Sunset Sherbert) is a 50/50 cross between sativa and indica. Taking its cues from the wildly popular cultivar Gelato #33, this bud is fully-loaded with flavour - a swirling mix of sweet, caramel, gas, cinnamon, floral, and musk.



Naturally grown in microclimate conditions inspired by the unique environments each plant thrives in - Mint Sherbert is hand-harvested, hang-dried, hand-trimmed and then carefully sorted and packed to capture the best bud.



These blissful buds flower in dark purple hues, illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin."