Cannibis Testing Lab



Thank you for your interest in testing your products with us. Flower Potency Testing has been featured in the latest OC Register article on the Medical Marijuana Industry.

Meet the technician

http://www.ocregister.com/articles/industry-718960-bhattacharya-labs.html



Open an account & place an order online! Go to flowerpottesting.com click "Client Portal Log In"

Show more