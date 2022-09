BC Spiced Grape boasts extremely dense, light green buds with fiery orange and yellow pistols, sprinkled with trichomes that glisten like copper. This Zktlz x Atom Splitter cross features an interesting aroma that balances a fruity sweetness with a little bit of spice and a touch of diesel. BC Spiced Grape tastes reminiscent of grapefruit flavours. And rounding out with a gas finish.