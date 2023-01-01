Flyers Cocktail Co
About this brand
We’ve deconstructed some of the world’s most popular cocktails and reimagined them by substituting alcohol with the highest quality water-soluble hemp.
Partnering with Ivy Mix, one of America’s most awarded mixologists, over 6 months and 45+ rounds of flavor interactions, we created Flyers Cocktails. These sophisticated drinks are 60 cals or less, use all-natural ingredients and have no preservatives.
We offer modern-day drinkers a choice that’s healthier, still gives a sense of euphoria, eliminates hangovers and most importantly, has a sensorial cocktail journey.
We’ve crafted Flyers to reimagine how today’s generation, as well as future generations socially enjoy themselves and imbibe.
Sip. Savor. And enjoy the present.
