Our story

Foliage is an internationally trusted wellness brand providing high-performance botanical and hemp-based products. Taking a holistic approach, we focus on your overall well-being, including sleep, recovery, muscle discomfort, stress, and skincare. We strive to support, inspire and improve your optimal health.

High-quality, high-performance, and transparency are the pillars that guide us at Foliage. We study every detail of our products, and we care deeply about where our ingredients come from. When it comes to CBD, and other cannabinoids, there are several options, and each is specific to your needs and personal consumption preferences. Humbly, our products are some of the best-kept secrets. Your wellbeing is paramount, and that’s why we specifically crafted our products alongside leading formulators, integrating cutting-edge science.

Used by millions of individuals, CBD helps improve sleep quality, stress levels, muscle irritation, workout recovery, and focus amongst other benefits. All of our products are specifically formulated with the highest quality ingredients from around the world to help with your journey to well-being. Foliage products are produced in US-based ISO-9001 and GMP facilities, which are regarded as the highest internationally recognized manufacturing practices for consistency and quality. Our products are natural, non-GMO, plant-based, paraben-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free. We strongly believe in respecting our bodies and the environment. Sustainability and ethics are what drive us. We are committed to helping raise the bar.

