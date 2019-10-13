1/2 Oz Smell Proof Container / Stash Jar - 250 ML - Black Ultraviolet UV Preserves Contents Longer
About this product
THE TOP SHELF HALF OUNCE ODOR PROOF STORAGE JARS - Formline uses a custom mold with specifications for thick premium quality glass which exceeds all competition. The bottom of the jar contains Grip edges designed to keep your glass from slipping out of your hands.
PREVENT MOLDS AND INCREASE SHELF LIFE - UV protection reduces the chances of mold which keeps herb more fresh than a typical mason jar
ULTIMATE PROTECTION WITH FORM FIT CARRYING CASE - Rest assured your UV Holistic Apothocary Jar and Lid will be safe in our custom carrying case designed exclusively for Formline Jars. Retail Box included! Makes a great gift
EASY TO USE, NO MORE WASTING PRODUCT - No more dropping your contents on the floor. The wide mouth makes it easier to refill than a standard opening. Great for Essential Oils.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Satisfaction guarantee.
About this brand
Formline Supply
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 100,000+ happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.