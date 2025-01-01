Revitalizes skin and supports natural healing, with cooling menthol
Our non-greasy, hydrating CBD Lotion combines clinically formulated, organically-grown Full Spectrum CBD oil, with all natural plant terpenes and other ingredients, including menthol and aloe vera—both known for their soothing and cooling properties, to promote skin revitalization and overall relief. Great for moisturizing dry skin, while increasing blood flow and penetrating deep into joints.
Revitalizes skin and supports natural healing, with cooling menthol
Our non-greasy, hydrating CBD Lotion combines clinically formulated, organically-grown Full Spectrum CBD oil, with all natural plant terpenes and other ingredients, including menthol and aloe vera—both known for their soothing and cooling properties, to promote skin revitalization and overall relief. Great for moisturizing dry skin, while increasing blood flow and penetrating deep into joints.