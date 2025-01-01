CBD Pain Stick 450mg CBD



450mg CBD / .5oz (15mg)



Roll-on relief stick to take everywhere



Our CBD Pain Stick comes in a convenient roll-on applicator for people constantly on the go. Our CBD Pain Stick is a balanced combination of clinically formulated Full Spectrum CBD oil, infused with home grown herbs, and in-house extracted essential oils, including frankincense, lavender and helichrysum—all known for their anti-inflammatory and healing properties, along with their uplifting fragrances. This easy-to-carry stick helps to relieve everything from muscle pain to headaches to menstrual cramps.



Ingredients: Full-spectrum CBD, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Calendula Oil, Theobroma Cocoa Seed Butter, Shea Butter, Caster Oil, Arnica, Vitamin E, Magnesium, All-Natural Plant Terpenes, Helichrysum, Frankincense

