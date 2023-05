Futo Trays are designed as a session space, for both smoke and vape sessions. The curved main area gives you the perfect amount of space for working and also stores a grinder. The unique open corner design allows for easy cleanup to easily empty your tray back into a container or to fill your stash.



Dimensions: 9" x 5"



Features:



Solid hardwood

Open corner design

Grinder space (up to 2.5" - fits Futo Grinders)



Show more