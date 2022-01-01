About this product
Custom "G Pen" Medium 4-Piece Grinder by Santa Cruz Shredder featuring:
• Patented tooth design to cut multiple ways
• Superior, knurled grip for easier rotation
• High quality, ISO Certified magnets for consistent, reliable lid closure
• Ultrasonically cleansed to achieve fully contaminate-free, Medical-Grade quality
• Matte anodized finish for true scratch-resistant protection and durability
• T304 Micronic, precision-woven, non-fraying stainless steel screen
• Color: Black
• Dimensions: 2 1/8" Diameter
• Made in Santa Cruz, CA, U.S.A.
About this brand
G Pen
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century.