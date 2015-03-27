About this product
Funfetti is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Cherry Pie with a select phenotype of Animal Cookies, nicknamed Secret Cookies. This strain was originally bred in Northern California by a group of breeders know as Bay Exclusives and was released in limited quantities. Funfetti expresses itself in dark shades of purple and blue that contrast the bright orange pistils and milky trichomes covering all available surface area of the bud. It carries a piney OG undertone to go along with its sweet creamy flavor that is reminiscent of fresh baked birthday cake.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.