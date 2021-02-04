About this product
Jet Fuel Gelato, also known as "Jetlato," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.