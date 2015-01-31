Gage Cannabis Co.
Orange CKS 1g Pre Roll
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange CKS is a powerful sativa-dominant strain that marries Orange Juice with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain carries a sour aroma and a signature fruity flavour. Bursting with zesty notes of tangerine and lime, Orange CKS has a citrusy terpene profile that is pleasing to the palate. Herbal-scented with dominant terpinolene, this strain is balanced by peppery caryophyllene and rounded out by earthy myrcene. Orange CKS is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. The buds are cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Orange CKS by its bright green buds and fiery orange pistils.
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
