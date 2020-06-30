About this product
Our innovative solution enables cultivators, producers, retailers, and medicinal users to test their cannabis without having to depend on expensive and time-consuming laboratories. The portable, in-house solution seamlessly integrates into any supply chain operation, providing real-time Total CBD & Total THC results directly to your smartphone. GemmaCert allows for an unlimited amount of sample testing, ensures value, and does not destroy, harm, or alter the flower in any way.
