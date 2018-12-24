General Admission
1:0 Tropic GSC 510 Cartridge 0.95g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
A Sativa 1:0, limonene dominant cartridge with caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool.
Tropic GSC all the buzz and afterglow you're looking for in this tropical cookies cart. A cross between GSC and Tangie, this Sativa 1:0 is limonene dominant with caryophyllene, myrcene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.
Tropic GSC all the buzz and afterglow you're looking for in this tropical cookies cart. A cross between GSC and Tangie, this Sativa 1:0 is limonene dominant with caryophyllene, myrcene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
231 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!