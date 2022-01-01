General Admission flower is rethinking potency beyond the big price tag and big bag with taster sized eighths and stash size half-ounces of ? flavourful, authentic genetics ?with bag appeal that truly captures the masses. Our indica Kush & Cookies line of taster and stash cultivars are sourced from our limited lots of kushy musk, spicy clove and fresh cedar shavings, intermixed with genetics that pack some cookie crumbs and bits of mint. Expect the makers of true quality in every lot of General Admission flower: consistent potency, authentic genetics and unique terp profiles.