Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.