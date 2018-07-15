About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this strain
Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.
Karma OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with