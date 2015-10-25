About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this strain
The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.
Orange Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with