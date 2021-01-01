About this product
THC = 23-27%
Lineage = GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato
Dominant Terpenes = Limonene, T-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene
Aroma = dank, funky, creamy, with a dense hit of jet fuel
Flavour = fermented anise and fennel, with a gassy aftertaste
The Ghost Drops cut is produced in collaboration with Unlicensed Producer, Cultivating Happiness and Mother Labs and grown in BC by Indigenous owned and operated craft micro-cultivator JBuds Cannabis.
About this brand
Ghost Drops
From the legacy market to the legal market, Ghost Drops defines cannabis quality. The future of cannabis culture is where we decide to take it.