Ghost Drops Khalifa Mints is an indica dominant hybrid cross between Khalifa Kush and The Menthol. Its hunted by Rockstar Canadian cultivators Headwater Cannabis and grown locally in a micro craft facility. Khalifa Mints is noticeable upon appearance due to its dense, light dark green buds, caked with trichomes, and highlighted by bright hairs. Its nose is heavy, fruity at first scent flowed by notes of pungent peppermint and its flavour is dominated by menthol with hints of citrus followed by a gassy aftertaste. Ghost Drops is thrilled to continue our relationship with Headwater Cannabis, holding true to our promise; “No Ghost left behind.”