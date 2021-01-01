About this product
THC % = 25-29%
Lineage = Zkittlez x Atom Splitter
Dominant terpenes = Limonene, T-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene
Ghost Drops' Z-Splitter, selected by Cultivating Happiness, scaled for production by Mother Labs and grown in BC by Indigenous owned and operated craft micro-cultivator JBuds Cannabis.
About this brand
Ghost Drops
From the legacy market to the legal market, Ghost Drops defines cannabis quality. The future of cannabis culture is where we decide to take it.