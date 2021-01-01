Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Z-Splitter 3.5g

by Ghost Drops

About this product

THC % = 25-29%
Lineage = Zkittlez x Atom Splitter
Dominant terpenes = Limonene, T-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene

Ghost Drops' Z-Splitter, selected by Cultivating Happiness, scaled for production by Mother Labs and grown in BC by Indigenous owned and operated craft micro-cultivator JBuds Cannabis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ghost Drops
Ghost Drops
Shop products
From the legacy market to the legal market, Ghost Drops defines cannabis quality. The future of cannabis culture is where we decide to take it.