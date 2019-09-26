About this product
Our 7" Inline Perc Curved-Neck Bubbler utilizes a long, reinforced inline perc with five narrow slits which finely break up smoke to create more diffusion and water contact. The beaker-bottom base allows for more water volume which keeps the piece looking cleaner and provides a smoother smoking experience. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and lightweight water pipe that is simple to use and easily transported and stored. It also features a reinforced downstem for increased fortification and a curved-neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Classic Curved-Neck Bubbler
Dimensions: Height: 7"
Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 6"
Joint: 18mm 45° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Perc Style: Reinforced Inline Perc
Features: Reinforced Stem
Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Rings
Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"
About this strain
Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.
Romulan effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
