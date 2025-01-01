About this product
This darling piece is made for the girls (or anyone who likes bows!)—because smoking should be just as cute as it is functional. Meet Bow & Blaze, the coquette-inspired glass pipe designed to bring a little soft-girl elegance to your sesh. 💖💨
Delicate yet durable, this bow-shaped pipe is crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass for a smooth, effortless smoking experience. Perfectly sized to fit snugly in your hand, it’s the ultimate blend of charm, style, and practicality. Whether you’re curled up for a cozy night in or making a statement at your next sesh, Bow & Blaze is here to add a little extra femininity to the moment.
Pick Your Pretty: 🎀 Blush – An iridescent pink beauty, serving soft-girl aesthetic. 🐆 Leopard – A tortoise-inspired print for that effortlessly chic vibe. ❤️ Ruby – A matte red moment that’s bold, playful, and just a little flirty.
✨ Packaged to Perfection: Each Bow & Blaze comes nestled in a custom foam insert inside our signature Go Easy box—because aesthetic matters, even in packaging. 💕
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Girly girls who love a cute-yet-functional piece ✔️ Coquette-core lovers & statement smokers ✔️ A dreamy, feminine touch to any sesh Because smoking should always come with a side of soft glam. 💖💨
Bow & Blaze - Leopard
Go EasyPipes
About this product
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
