Whether you’re having a chill solo session or sharing the cloud vibes with your crew, Go Easy Cloud Cones are your go-to companions. Think of them as a mini getaway in your pocket—ready to whisk you away to a realm of relaxation whenever you desire. 🌤️🌟
These cuties are waiting for you to fill them with your chosen herbs—no more fumbling with rolling papers or struggling to get the perfect roll. Just load, twist, and get ready to soar like a butterfly in the breeze (we even put it on the box, just to make sure you remember, babe). 🌬️🦋😘 Pure Smoke, No Extras 🌱
✨ Made from 100% organic rice paper, Cloud Cones burn slow, smooth, and clean, with no added taste, no weird smell—just a pure, flavorful smoke. And let’s be real, you’re gonna look damn good doing it. 😏 Just pack, twist, and float away. ☁️💨✨
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ A quick, effortless sesh without the hassle of rolling ✔️ Smooth, clean hits every time ✔️ Looking cute while smoking (because, obviously)
Cloud Cones
Go EasyRolling Papers
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
