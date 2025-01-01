About this product
Whether you're chilling with your squad or having a solo stargazing sesh, Go Easy Cosmic Cones have got your back. These pre-rolled beauties are your ticket to an effortless smoke sesh, ready to ignite the good times whenever you are. 🚀✨
These cuties are waiting for you to fill them with your chosen herbs—no rolling required. Just load, twist, and get ready to soar like a butterfly in the breeze (yep, we even put it on the box, just to make sure you remember, babe). 🌬️🦋😘 Pure Smoke, No Extras 🚀
✨ Crafted from 100% organic rice paper, Cosmic Cones are made for a clean, slow-burning experience with no added taste or smell—just pure, flavorful hits every time. And let’s be real, you’ll look damn good while doing it. 😉 Just pack, twist, and take off! 🚀💨✨
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ An easy, fuss-free smoke sesh—solo or with friends ✔️ A smooth, clean burn with no distractions ✔️ Anyone who loves their pre-rolls stylish, effortless, and out of this world
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
