About this product
For the girlies that like it a lil’ dirty, meet the Dirty Olive—a handheld glass pipe that’s equal parts playful, flirty, and effortlessly chic. Whether you’re sipping martinis with your besties or just elevating your solo sesh, this hand-blown glass olive + pick is the perfect mix of fun and function.
Crafted with high-quality borosilicate glass, the Dirty Olive Pipe is a smooth-hitting dry piece that’s made to stand out. Designed to be just as much a conversation starter as it is a functional smoking piece, it’s the ultimate accessory for martini nights, girls' nights, or any night that deserves a little extra magic.
✨ The Perfect Garnish for Your Smoke Sesh 🍸🫒 Sleek, stylish, and totally unique, this hand-blown glass olive + pick design is a must-have for anyone who loves a little playfulness with their puffs. Whether it’s sitting pretty on your bar cart or making an appearance at your next girls’ night, the Dirty Olive Pipe is here to serve looks and smooth hits.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Martini lovers + cocktail cuties ✔️ Girls’ night, date night, or just a solo treat-yourself moment ✔️ Adding a touch of playful elegance to your sesh Because why just sip dirty when you can smoke dirty too? 🍸💨
Crafted with high-quality borosilicate glass, the Dirty Olive Pipe is a smooth-hitting dry piece that’s made to stand out. Designed to be just as much a conversation starter as it is a functional smoking piece, it’s the ultimate accessory for martini nights, girls' nights, or any night that deserves a little extra magic.
✨ The Perfect Garnish for Your Smoke Sesh 🍸🫒 Sleek, stylish, and totally unique, this hand-blown glass olive + pick design is a must-have for anyone who loves a little playfulness with their puffs. Whether it’s sitting pretty on your bar cart or making an appearance at your next girls’ night, the Dirty Olive Pipe is here to serve looks and smooth hits.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Martini lovers + cocktail cuties ✔️ Girls’ night, date night, or just a solo treat-yourself moment ✔️ Adding a touch of playful elegance to your sesh Because why just sip dirty when you can smoke dirty too? 🍸💨
The Dirty Olive
Go EasyPipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
For the girlies that like it a lil’ dirty, meet the Dirty Olive—a handheld glass pipe that’s equal parts playful, flirty, and effortlessly chic. Whether you’re sipping martinis with your besties or just elevating your solo sesh, this hand-blown glass olive + pick is the perfect mix of fun and function.
Crafted with high-quality borosilicate glass, the Dirty Olive Pipe is a smooth-hitting dry piece that’s made to stand out. Designed to be just as much a conversation starter as it is a functional smoking piece, it’s the ultimate accessory for martini nights, girls' nights, or any night that deserves a little extra magic.
✨ The Perfect Garnish for Your Smoke Sesh 🍸🫒 Sleek, stylish, and totally unique, this hand-blown glass olive + pick design is a must-have for anyone who loves a little playfulness with their puffs. Whether it’s sitting pretty on your bar cart or making an appearance at your next girls’ night, the Dirty Olive Pipe is here to serve looks and smooth hits.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Martini lovers + cocktail cuties ✔️ Girls’ night, date night, or just a solo treat-yourself moment ✔️ Adding a touch of playful elegance to your sesh Because why just sip dirty when you can smoke dirty too? 🍸💨
Crafted with high-quality borosilicate glass, the Dirty Olive Pipe is a smooth-hitting dry piece that’s made to stand out. Designed to be just as much a conversation starter as it is a functional smoking piece, it’s the ultimate accessory for martini nights, girls' nights, or any night that deserves a little extra magic.
✨ The Perfect Garnish for Your Smoke Sesh 🍸🫒 Sleek, stylish, and totally unique, this hand-blown glass olive + pick design is a must-have for anyone who loves a little playfulness with their puffs. Whether it’s sitting pretty on your bar cart or making an appearance at your next girls’ night, the Dirty Olive Pipe is here to serve looks and smooth hits.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Martini lovers + cocktail cuties ✔️ Girls’ night, date night, or just a solo treat-yourself moment ✔️ Adding a touch of playful elegance to your sesh Because why just sip dirty when you can smoke dirty too? 🍸💨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item