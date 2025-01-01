About this product
NOTE: This is a preorder!!! Product is currently in production and will arrive in 4-6 weeks. Visit our website to pre-order!
Your dream sesh just got fluffier. 💨 The Cloud Nine Glassware is here to take you straight to the clouds, bringing handcrafted charm, effortless style, and ultra-smooth hits in one adorable piece. Whether you’re looking to elevate your rotation or just float a little higher, this whimsical cloud-shaped pipe is ready to deliver.
Why wouldn’t you want to smoke out of a tiny lil’ cloud? ☁️✨ Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Cloud Nine Pipe is sturdy, smooth, and designed for easy cleaning (because let’s be real, you’re not scrubbing anything for more than 30 seconds). It’s the perfect mix of aesthetic and practicality, making every sesh feel like a daydream. Soft, stunning, and ready to float into your collection! ☁️💖
Pick Your Perfect Cloud:
✨ Aurora – An iridescent clear cloud, inspired by the endless Texas sky and the fluffy daydreams floating by. 🌈
⛈️ Storm – A moody grey beauty, channeling the dramatic Texas storms that roll in outta nowhere. 💨
🌆 Dusk – A shimmering purple stunner, capturing the golden hour glow just before the stars take over. ✨
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ A smooth, stylish sesh that feels dreamy AF ✔️ Adding an aesthetic glass piece to your lineup ✔️ Anyone who loves cute, functional smoking accessories, because smoking should feel as good as it looks ☁️💨✨
*WEBSITE PRE-ORDER* Cloud 9 - Storm
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
