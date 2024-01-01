Logo for the brand Gold Coast Terpenes

Gold Coast Terpenes was founded by an extraction specialist and a former pharmaceutical chemist who realize that there were not many quality, professional products specifically geared to the “budding industry”. We are here to bring you the most precisely blended, close-to-nature strain profiles and isolates – sourced from the finest companies around the world. 100% pure terpenes, no fillers, no cuts no additives.

We use up to 35 individual terpenes in our blends making them as full spectrum as possible, and as close to nature as today’s science allows, while other companies use 5-10 rendering inferior products. Other company products we’ve tested are up to 50% filler with MCT or PG; therefore you are getting half of what you are paying for!

All of our strains pass California Standards for pesticide residues. We test all terpene strains at BelCosta Laboratories.

