The Cooking Journal is a notebook designed specifically for those who like to cook with cannabis, and want a better way to track their culinary adventures. With so many variables in the kitchen and the many varieties of cannabis available, small changes can make a big difference. This journal can help you dial-in your cannabis recipes, and encourage stress-free kitchen experimentation. It features blank templated recipe pages for both cannabis infusions & traditional cooking, a series of terpene flavor pairings (by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm), helpful dosing calculations to plan your dishes, and much more.
-20 blank templated recipe pages
-10 blank templated infusion recipe pages
-Dosing calculations & recommendations
-Terpene flavor pairing infographics
-Cooking oil comparison chart
-Acid-free, chlorine-free, FSC, responsibly milled paper
-Cream colored pages are easier on the eyes
-Limited edition stone grey cover with gold emblem
-A5 size - 5.8" x 8.3" for better visibility
-v.1, Co-edited by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm
-Designed in Ohio
*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.
