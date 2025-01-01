The Cooking Journal is a notebook designed specifically for those who like to cook with cannabis, and want a better way to track their culinary adventures. With so many variables in the kitchen and the many varieties of cannabis available, small changes can make a big difference. This journal can help you dial-in your cannabis recipes, and encourage stress-free kitchen experimentation. It features blank templated recipe pages for both cannabis infusions & traditional cooking, a series of terpene flavor pairings (by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm), helpful dosing calculations to plan your dishes, and much more.



-20 blank templated recipe pages

-10 blank templated infusion recipe pages

-Dosing calculations & recommendations

-Terpene flavor pairing infographics

-Cooking oil comparison chart

-Acid-free, chlorine-free, FSC, responsibly milled paper

-Cream colored pages are easier on the eyes

-Limited edition stone grey cover with gold emblem

-A5 size - 5.8" x 8.3" for better visibility

-v.1, Co-edited by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm

-Designed in Ohio



*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.

read more