About this product
The Grow Jotter is a first-of-its-kind long-hand style journal designed specifically for cannabis cultivation. Ideal for growers who like to take daily notes, draw pictures and be verbose. This journal can help you easily track each phase of the growing cycle and allows you to quickly track the most important daily info for your garden. Learn from past grows, repeat your successes and avoid your failures. Every space, grower and strain is different. Let the Grow Jotter help you document what is unique & important to you. Know your grow.
- Over 100 Days of templated pages
- Acid-free, chlorine-free, responsibly milled paper
- Cream colored pages are easier on the eyes and more visible under HID light
- Discrete pressed cotton fabric cover with gold emblem
- Blank feeding schedule for you to enter your own routine
- 6 Tasting Note pages to document your results
- Quick reference charts and tables
- Rear pocket storage area
- Bookmark ribbon & elastic strap
- Designed in Ohio
About this brand
Goldleaf
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.
