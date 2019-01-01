About this product
The Grow Planner is a first-of-its-kind weekly/monthly planner style journal designed specifically for home cannabis cultivation. Ideal for growers who wish to plan out their garden, rotation, feeding schedule in a clear and simple manor and track their progress with an intuitive weekly entry look. This journal can help easily track each phase of the growing cycle and allows you to quickly notate the most important daily & weekly info for your growing space. Learn from past grows, repeat your successes and avoid your failures. Every space, grower and strain is different. Let the Grow Planner help you document what is unique & important to you. Know your grow.
- Templated weekly entry pages for 20+ weeks
- Monthly and Annual calendar views
- Blank feeding schedule for you to enter your own routine
- Garden planning pages to sketch out new designs
- Harvest note pages, tasting pages and supply cost sheets
- Quick reference charts and helpful diagrams
- Acid-free, chlorine-free, responsibly milled paper
- Cream colored pages is easier on the eyes and more visible under HID light
- Discrete recycled matte finished cover with gold emblem
- A5 size - 5.8" x 8.3"
- Designed in Ohio
About this brand
Goldleaf
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.
