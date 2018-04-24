The Patient Journal is a notebook designed specifically for medical cannabis patients. It is no surprise that there are some unique challenges that patients & prescribing physicians face when dealing with medical cannabis. These include product consistency, strain variation, potency, and everyone's unique reaction to various cannabinoids. Finding the right treatment is tough. We developed the Patient Journal to empower patients by giving them the tools to accurately chart all the important factors in their therapy. They can use this information to share with their caregiver or tweak their own regime. Our goal is to ease the anxiety of patients new to cannabis, as well as outfit long-time users with the tools they need to better understand their body and their treatment.



-25+ days of guided entry pages

-Timelines to help forecast the duration of a dose

-Blank strain lab result pages

-Cannabinoid and Terpene effect infographics

-Strain recommendations for various ailments

-Acid-free, chlorine-free, responsibly milled paper

-Cream colored pages are easier on the eyes

-Discrete recycled matte finished cover with gold emblem

-A5 size - 5.8" x 8.3" for better visibility

