Cookie God is a delicious peanut cookie creation. A house-bred cross of the popular cookies strain Do-si-dos with GOOD BUDS' unique Salty God pheno of the BC Legacy strain God Bud, it boasts a mouthwatering peanut butter cookie flavour, combined with a sweet tropical fruitiness. A zippy sativa, Cookie God has uplifting and energetic vibes. Grown indoors in small batches, Cookie God thrives in a nurturing environment, with each batch hand harvested, hang dried, and slow cured using artisanal methods to ensure top quality. These buds are hand-finished and hand-packed into Ecolite Flower Tubes for optimal freshness and potency.

