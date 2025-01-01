Bred in-house, \Mango Cake is an exotic dessert cross of GOOD BUDS’ juicy Mango Taffie strain with sweet and creamy Wedding Cake. It leads with classic Mango Taffie smells of ripe mango sweetness with a gassy afterburn, followed by sweet vanilla frosting undertones and a creamy cake dough mouthfeel on the exhale.



Grown in small batches in Living Organic Soils, each batch of Mango Cake is hand harvested, hang dried and slow cured following artisanal legacy methods. It’s then hand-finished and hand-packed into recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes, which use 50% less plastic than average dube tubes.

