Logo for the brand GOOD BUDS

GOOD BUDS

ISLAND FIG

About this product

Island Fig is a nod to the organic fruit and terroir of Salt Spring Island, with notes of dried figs, dates and grapes. These outdoor buds bathe in the ocean mist of the Salish sea.

Hang-dried. Organic Soils. Salt Spring Island, BC.

Nerolidol | Terpinolene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene | Bisabolol

9-14% THC | >1% CBD

SATIVA-DOMINANT
