Originating from our neighbouring Gulf Island of Texada, Timewarp is a classic BC heirloom that reflects the character of ocean-grown West Coast cannabis. This sativa-leaning cultivar offers a bright aromatic profile, with sweet grape and cherry notes, rounded out by hints of orange rind on the nose and palate.



Grown under the sun in Living Soil Organic conditions, this FVOPA-certified organic lot is cultivated with care from seed to harvest. Each batch is hand harvested, hang dried, and slow cured to preserve terpene expression and flower integrity. Buds are machine trimmed and hand finished for consistency and quality.



Packaged in recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes, which use 50% less plastic than standard dube packaging.