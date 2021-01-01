Good Supply
Grower's Choice Sativa Wax 1g
About this product
This butane-extracted wax offers a true-to-flower experience that delivers the goods with full aromas of citrus, berry and pine.
This Good Supply concentrate is truly our Grower’s Choice. This butane-extracted wax offers a potent, full spectrum, true-to-flower experience that delivers the goods with full aromas of citrus, berry and pine. Legend has it the White Rhino is a rare find, so hold on tight.
This Good Supply concentrate is truly our Grower’s Choice. This butane-extracted wax offers a potent, full spectrum, true-to-flower experience that delivers the goods with full aromas of citrus, berry and pine. Legend has it the White Rhino is a rare find, so hold on tight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!