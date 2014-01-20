Good Supply
Jean Guy
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Jean Guy, no gimmicks just nugs. These namesake buds are deep green, covered in trichomes and pack a citrusy punch. Don’t sleep on the Good Supply.
Jean Guy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
211 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
