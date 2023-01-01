Bursting with tropical goodness, Good Tide gummies transport you to a place where the sun is always shining.



Made with solventless hash rosin, and full of naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids, Good Tide is made for fun in the sun, hanging with friends, and turning on your inner chill. Take a tropical vacation and enjoy all that cannabis has to offer.



We want to make the world a better place, and we take that seriously. With compostable packaging, carbon neutral operations, and community partnerships, we work hard to contribute to healthy communities and ecosystems. We make waves with our products and approach, staying true to what we believe in. Good Tide challenges norms and sets the bar higher.



Good Tide is vegan and made with real fruit. We are proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified brand.

