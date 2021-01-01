Goodwood Cannabis Accessories
About this product
3 trees are planted for every TR33 sold.
Designed with simplicity and easy transportation in mind, our products are a discrete way to bring your pre-rolled joints wherever you’re going.
All our wood products are built in the Niagara region of Ontario, ensuring that we know exactly what they are made of and how far they’ve traveled.
Designed with simplicity and easy transportation in mind, our products are a discrete way to bring your pre-rolled joints wherever you’re going.
All our wood products are built in the Niagara region of Ontario, ensuring that we know exactly what they are made of and how far they’ve traveled.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!