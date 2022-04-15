This 11-ounce ceramic mug is the perfect start to your morning. It's matte black with a glossy interior and features the GramCo logo on one side and the Wake & Bake Coffee artwork on the other side. It looks great in your kitchen, at your campsite, and in your hand when filled with Wake & Bake Coffee.

Our Wake & Bake Coffee is not included in the purchase of this mug.

These mugs should be hand washed and should not be used in the microwave due to the metallic print.

Show more