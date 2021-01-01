About this product

The 14mm GRAV Male Octobowl is compatible with any 14mm female joint. Its glass screen is designed to catch ash and tar and hold plant matter in place, and an arm on the side of the bowl allows for safe handling. The Octobowl's substantial capacity is designed for use with larger water pipes and upright bubblers.



Bowl Features:

Joint: 14mm Male

Use With: Dry Herb

Designed By: Dave Daily

What's in the Box:

1x - 14mm Octabowl by GRAV