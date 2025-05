Visit www.greenannalist.com to claim your free gift and get free shipping!



Our Green Annalist CBD Acne Wash is a beneficial addition to your skincare routine. The peppermint scent invites your skin to a minty sensation while CBD and tea tree essential oils provide antibacterial properties. It can be used on any part of your body that's prone to acne, without drying your skin.



*FREE UTILITY POUCH INCLUDED, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*



- All natural

- Cruelty free

- Made in the USA

- Vegan

- Gently removes oil, dirt, & makeup residue

- For most skin types





read more