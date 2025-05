This set is perfect for those that need a zen moment at bedtime. This Green Annalist Sleep Aid has an herbal blend with CBD and added melatonin to help you peacefully slip into a satisfying slumber. The Green Annalist Nasal Inhaler is great for taking a break from your busy day to breathe in relaxation and release stress.



The Nasal Inhaler options are Lavender & Rosemary or Lemon & Eucalyptus



Save 20% when bought as a set

A gift box is included!

Free shipping!

read more