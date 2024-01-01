The Green Gone 10-Day Detox Kit offers a natural solution for daily THC users seeking a faster cleanse. Whether you’re returning to work, engaging in sports, or advancing your education, our THC detox pills help your body create the ideal conditions for a healthy detox. Unlike other products that rely on masking agents, the Green Gone 10-Day Detox accelerates your body’s natural metabolite elimination processes.
Green Gone Detox is the flagship product of Green Gone LLC, an Ohio-based herbal and dietary supplement company both owned and operated by a licensed pharmacist. The goal of Green Gone Detox is to provide consumers with a comprehensive, permanent THC detox solution. Our kits with strips come in 2-day, 5-day, and 10-day depending on usage level. Check out Green Gone Detox and start cleansing THC metabolites from your system today!