Green River Botanicals Full Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets is specifically formulated to a concentration more appropriate for animals (25 mg/ml) and is supported with dosing recommendations for pet owners beginning a hemp regimen.



This whole flower hemp oil tincture takes a whole flower concentrate and blends it with organic MCT coconut oil and essential oils to create a potent tincture containing a range of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Natural: Organic MCT coconut oil, full spectrum hemp flower concentrate

