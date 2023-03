Cookie Cake is the sativa-dominant offspring of a Wedding Cake x Animal Cookies ‘celebrity cross’ conceived via GreenSeal’s Nursery program.



A true prodigy, the best qualities of both parents shine through in its exceptionally sweet and creamy Cake flavour and euphoric, uplifting Animal Cookies onset effects.



Appropriately ‘Caked’ with glittering trichomes, the dark green nugs are as beautiful as they are tasty and potent.

